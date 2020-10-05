Amid COVID-19, $123 Million Worth Deals Signed At Thailand Trade Show

Thailand successfully held the Subcon 2020 trade show and managed to sign $123 million in investments deals despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted businesses across the world. The event was hosted at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from September 23 to September 26 with participants attending both physically and virtually from all over the world. As per ANI News, 3.89 billion baht worth of business deals were signed during the three-day-long event.

"Although, there is still a risk of the spread of Covid-19 around the world, disruption business, production, and services for all sectors including the public sector. The BOI continues to organize activities aimed at supporting and encouraging the linking of procurement of parts between Thai manufacturers and buyers from home and abroad who are continuously looking for parts in Thailand," said Sonklin Ploymee, Executive Director, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

The Subcon Thailand 2020 trade show was held physically as well as virtually for those who were unable to attend the event in person. The online meetings were mainly held for foreign participants, including companies for India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, France, Belgium, UK, US, Italy, and the Netherlands. The companies that took part in the Subcon Thailand 2020 trade show represented industries ranging from automotive parts, medical equipment, industrial machinery, electronics, etc.

This year's Intermac and Subcon Thailand 2020 featured a mix of live and online events in order to respond to both product exhibitions to extend online business and generate the most leads. In 2021, the event is scheduled to take place at the same venue from May 12 to May 15.

COVID-19 in Thailand

Thailand has successfully managed to flatten its COVID-19 curve in the past couple of months reporting not more than five new cases on average since April. The Indian ocean country has recorded nearly 3,600 confirmed infections to date when most of its neighbours are posting a huge number of cases on daily basis. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Thailand has 59 deaths as of October 5, while the recovered patients' tally stands at 3,390. The country has reported only three deaths since May 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

