8 Injured In Afghanistan's Kabul As Bomb Blast Hits Bus Carrying Taliban Govt Officials

A blast in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Wednesday wounded eight people, local media outlets reported. According to the spokesperson of Kabul’s security department, eight people were injured in the explosion that targeted a vehicle that had the employees of the Taliban's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development travelling in it, TOLO news reported. The blast occurred in Police District 5 during the morning hours of Wednesday.

"I was near the area when a really loud explosion was heard, many people were injured. The explosion happened next to a bus," a local onlooker told TOLO. As per reports, police officials restricted the area and denied entry of locals and journalists. No one has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

Over 40 killed in Kabul education centre bombing

Blasts have been growing rampant in Kabul over the last few weeks. On October 3rd, an explosion was reported near the Pul-e-Sukhta area on Shahid Mazari Road. Furthermore, a suicide bomber detonated himself inside an educational centre on September 30, killing more than 40 people. Kabul’s Security Command confirmed the attack, which occurred at the Kaaj Educational Center. No terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Condemning the perpetrators involved in the blast, UNICEF, in a statement, said that it is “appalled by the horrific attack.” “UNICEF offers its heartfelt condolences to all families affected by this terrible event and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. Violence in or around education establishments is never acceptable. Such places must be havens of peace where children can learn, be with friends, and feel safe as they build skills for their futures,” the statement read.



"Children and adolescents are not, and must never be, the target of violence. Once again, UNICEF reminds all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, and ensure the safety and protection of all children and young people,” the organisation added.