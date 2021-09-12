90% Of Taiwanese Oppose Beijing's 'one China, Two Systems' Policy, Reveals MAC Survey

Few days after President Tsai Ing-Wen reiterated her commitment to defend the country's sovereignty amid rising fears from China, a poll released by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) claimed that 90% of the Taiwanese people oppose Beijing's 'one China, two systems' policy and its diplomatic oppression of Taiwan. According to a report by Taipei Times, the survey was conducted by National Chengchi University's Election Study Center on 1,073 respondents aged between 20 and older. The poll survey claimed that 83.9% of the respondents voted for the idea of building Taiwan's own strength, solidarity and defensive capabilities.

In another setback for the Communist government, the recent survey has garnered 89% of votes in which the respondents agreed to Taiwan forming allies with the US and other like-minded countries. The supporters said forming allies with the Joe Biden-led government would ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. "The high polling numbers suggest that the majority supports the government's cross-strait policy," MAC Deputy Minister Lee Li-jane told an online news briefing. 'Cross-strait' is a Taiwan-proposed policy that aims to tackle Beijing's increasing aggression against Taipei.

Leaving no stone unturned in bolstering Taiwan's self-defence: President

The recently concluded survey also claimed that 64.2% of respondents back legislative amendments to restrict specialists in technologies critical to the state from visiting China. According to the survey, over 64% of the Taiwanese appealed to the government to make strict laws that can hinder Chinese citizens from attempting to enter Taiwan. Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-Wen said that the government is leaving no stone unturned in bolstering Taiwan's self-defence and ensured taking steps that could prevent Chinese "irrelevant intervention" in the country's internal matter.

It is worth noting that recently, the President of Taiwan supervised the commissioning of a new domestically made navy warship as part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defence capacity amid heightened tensions with China. She has also been instrumental in propelling ahead the military aviation industry with the production of new trainer jets and called for the development of more sophisticated systems by utilizing the island’s high-tech industries.

Why is the recent development important for Taiwan?

Beijing has been violating Taiwan's border as it claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. The Communist government, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory.

The recent development also plays a major role as Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships conducted assault drills near Taiwan in the third week of August. While responding reporter's question, the People’s Liberation Army had said the exercise was necessary to safeguard "China’s sovereignty". Therefore, it becomes important for the Taiwan government to respond swiftly and tactically to deal with the Chinese government.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)