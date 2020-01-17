Abandoned Husky Looking For Forever Home In An Emotional Post On Facebook

Jubilee, a 4-year-old husky has reportedly been abandoned for looking "weird". The dog has been abandoned because of her eccentric look has was taken in by a rescue centre. Jubilee who is currently staying at a rescue shelter has been abandoned on the streets in New Jersey as she could not be sold off owing to her different look for a husky.

The rescue shelter has got in action to looking for a caring and compassionate home for Jubilee. The rescue centre drafted a lengthy message on the social media website, Facebook asking people to find the husky a suitable owner who would love her irrespective of her physical appearance. The shelter also posted the husky’ dog’s pictures in an appeal to adopt the dog.

The rescue centre wrote in an emotional post

Husky House, the rescue centre wrote in an emotional post impersonating Jubilee, “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog. I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look. Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

The post circulated widely on social media and many users have come up with the offer to adopt Jubilee in an overwhelming response while the rest of the audience adored the dog no matter the looks, making the Husky dog everybody’s favourite. The rescue shelter informed that they had received several applications for adoption of Jubilee.

In a similar adorable dog story, a blind 10-year-old Labrador ‘Dumpling’ was reportedly abandoned at Gold Coast pound in Queensland, Australia because she was blind. She was reportedly left on the streets after she had given birth to puppies. A Labrador Rescue had posted an emotional appeal on their Facebook page for the people to find her a cosy home in an emotional post. The post spoke in a dog personified language, where Dumpling is imploring the humans that she noticeably has no eyes and that caused her a lot of pain.

