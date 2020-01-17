Video Of Dog Hitting The Gym In Australia Gives Major Fitness Goals

Tesla, the mini Australian Shepherd dog is creating a buzz in an online video posted on her Instagram where she is seen doing exercises and human workout at a gym. In a video clip posted online on January 10, the 6-year-old pup flaunted her CrossFit skills on the @teslatheminiaussie Instagram page, and shot to fame as viewers gasped and adored the dog's skills. "When coach Tesla teaches the class, you can't disappoint," read one of the captions as users shared the video, making the shepherd a huge fame.

Tesla jumps and rolls her way through burpees

According to reports, Tesla accompanies her human master Timi to the workout sessions. In the clips, one can see her jump and roll her way through burpees and prop herself up for wall stands inspiring her audience for a fitness regime. Many users pointed out the expertise Tesla had in being able to efficiently do these exercises, and demanded that she be made the coach of the gym. The other users agreed in the comments.

Seven-year-old dog has fans

The seven-year-old dog’s Instagram page is abounding in videos of her taking up the fitness programmes and heavy exercises and has a humungous fan following. Tesla, with her motivational fitness regime, is giving the netizens the 'fitness goals'. the Australian Shepherd is reportedly internet's favourite.

In a similar clip that made rounds on the internet a few days ago, a Golden Retriever from California Riptide joined the workout classes at a gym. The clip that went viral on Twitter showed Riptide trying to imitate attendees' bicycle crunches. The internet was astonished at Riptide’s workout skills and claimed that he was better than most people at the gym.

