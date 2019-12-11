Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo Gift Bags And Books To Nobel Prize Museum

Nobel prize winners Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo have gifted bags from Ghana and books from India to the Nobel Prize Museum. The two important gifts are associated with their research work. The two bags are made by women of Ghana and the three books for children are published by voluntary group Pratham in India. The couple was honored with Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf on December 10. They also visited the museum in the Stortorget in Gamla Stan which is an old town area on the sidelines of Nobel week celebrations. The Nobel Week will start from December 6 and will end on December 14.

Couples donate gifts to museum

Banerjee and Duflo are professors at the most renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They are the winners of the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize along with another economist Michael Kremer on October 14. They have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for their 'experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.' They had brought gifts for the museum established in an old stock exchange building as a part of the custom where Nobel awardees have to gift something for their commendable work. He donated two beautiful bags made by women living in extreme poverty in Ghana and on the other hand, Duflo brought three school books for children from a voluntary group Pratham in India.

Couples signed a chair

Dufflo said that she led her first field experiments and added that the books are a part of her project. The couple also signed a chair, another custom at the museum. The donated items to the museum will help tell stories about their achievements and the research work. She said they are very happy about it. The museum was first established in 2001 which has a cycle donated by Amartya Sen, Nobel laureate in economics in 1998 and a kurta from Kailash Satyarthi who is the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

