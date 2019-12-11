Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo Receive Nobel Prize In Indian Traditional Attire

Nobel laureate couple Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo received the award in Indian attire during the ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm on December 10. Banerjee and Duflo, who got the 2019 Nobel prize in Economic Sciences, turned up for the ceremony in traditional dhoti-kurta and saree respectively.

Indian-American economist Banerjee, 58, was donning a gold-bordered white dhoti along with a closed neck black vest, while his wife, Duflo, wore a blue saree, red blouse and a red bindi for the ceremony. Michael Kremer was also present at the event along with Banerjee and Duflo who received the prize 'for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty'. “This year’s Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” the Swedish Academy had said in a statement.

Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations!



They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” pic.twitter.com/c3ltP7EXcF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019

Read: Abhijit Banerjee's Idea Of Privatising PSBs Draws Ire Of Congress

Abhijit Banerjee, born 1961 in Mumbai, is a PhD holder from Harvard University, Cambridge, USA. He is a Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Esther Duflo, born 1972 in Paris, is an Abdul Latif Jameel Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, and Michael Kremer, born in 1964, is a Gates Professor of Developing Societies at Harvard University, Cambridge.

Read: PM Modi Has Extensive Discussion With Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Meeting with PM

In October, after the awards were announced, Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and had extensive interaction on various subjects. Prime Minister took to Twitter to share the picture of the meeting and said that the country is proud of his achievements.

Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/SQFTYgXyBX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019



Read: Abhijit Banerjee Opens Up On Meeting PM Modi, Shares Bureaucracy Plan

Read: Nobel Economics Prize Win 'wonderful', Explains Abhijit Banerjee