Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Visits Girl After Failing To Shake Hands During An Event

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi visited Ayesha Al Mazrouei at her home after she failed to shake her hands with him at an event. The little girl had put out her hand to greet Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed during an official reception for Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, who is the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia. However, the UAE crown prince missed her which reportedly left the girl heartbroken and the moment was captured on camera.

The picture is a hit on social media

However, Sheikh came across the video after it went viral and visited her at her residence. Ayesha was one of the children selected to welcome Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. According to international media, Ayesha and her family were elated and expressed their happiness at Sheikh Mohamed’s visit. According to international media reports, he went to the Mazroui family home to make up for passing her during the welcoming ceremony. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also posted pictures from his greet and meet on his official twitter page which has garnered over 20,000 likes. UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdul bin Zayed tweeted a video which shows the little girl lining up at the red carpet, her hand outstretched as the UAE crown prince walks by her. The video also shows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed visiting her at her residence later.

Panned refinery in Maharashtra

Last week, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discussed a planned refinery in the western Indian state of Maharashtra that will cost at least $70 billion, a figure that exceeds the initial $44 billion estimate previously announced. The new figure came from the readout of a meeting in the UAE between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday evening. The statement said the two sides discussed the initiative, first announced in 2018, to develop the refinery and petrochemicals complex, which would secure the supply of 600,000 barrels per day of Saudi and Emirati crude oil for India’s market.

