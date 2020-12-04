Adolf Hitler Wins Local Election In Namibia, Assures He Doesn't Want To 'subjugate Oshana'

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a local politician in Namibia was sworn in as district administrator on Wednesday after winning regional elections. The name, which Uunona shares with the infamous German dictator Adolf Hitler, was given to him by his father, who had 'zero understanding' about the World War II-era megalomaniac.

'No plans for world domination'

Uunona, while talking to the German newspaper Bild, said he has no plans of world domination or to subjugate Oshana, the region in the north of Namibia, where he secured over 84 percent votes to win the election.

Read: Hungarian Official Retracts Comments Comparing Philanthropist George Soros To Hitler

54-year-old Uunona is not a new name in Oshana as he has previously served at various positions in the city council. Uunona said that his father gave him the name without having knowledge of what Hitler stood for. Namibia, which is a former German colony, has a lot of German names of people, streets, places, and other things. Even Adolf as a first name is pretty common in the country. But Adolf Hitler as a name is something that has garnered international attention.

Read: US Embassy In Hungary Slams Article Likening Soros To Hitler

However, Uunona says that it was very normal for him when he was a child and only understood the significance later in life when he came to know about Hitler and his heinous crimes against humanity. The councilor told the tabloid that he prefers to be called Uunona and that he only uses the full name in official documents.

Read: Hungarian Official Compares George Soros To Hitler

Uunona said that his social media handles also don't display Adolf Hitler. When asked why didn't he change his name when he got to know about the real Hitler, Uunona said it was already too late for him to do so because it was in all of his official documents. Uunona, who is from the SWAPO party defeated his rival Mumbala Abner by 1,196 votes to 213.

Read: Alexander Historical To Auction Adolf Hitler's Globe-shaped Bar In The US For $ 250,000

