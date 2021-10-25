Afghan Cricketers Proudly Sing National Anthem As Original Afghanistan Flag Is Hoisted

The sound of Afghanistan's original national anthem being sung aloud with the Afghan national flag hoisted in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium sent waves of intense nationalism to Afghans across the world on Monday. The Afghanistan cricket team participating in the ICC T20 World Cup has sent a strong message of ‘defiance against the terror tyrant Taliban’ by singing previous government's national anthem aloud, former Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh said on Monday.

The spirit of Afghanistan’s nationalism was awakened by the video of Afghanistan’s cricket team proudly signing their national anthem, after months of intense struggle and violence that had prevailed in the country with the Taliban’s takeover of power. The video has touched the hearts of Afghan nationals, who have been struggling to live under the Taliban’s orthodox regime.

Afghanistan cricket team’s participation in ICC Men's T20 World Cup has brought some sense of hope and relief to the people, who fear the Taliban's regime as they lost support from American and NATO forces to fight the terrorist group.

The video indeed made everyone around emotional. Tears were seen in the eyes of the players, who witnessed Afghanistan’s national anthem playing aloud on the global platform.

Watch the video of Afghan cricketers singing their national anthem:

I salute the courage of our cricket heroes & their dediction to our national values.They sang the national anthem & hoisted our national flag in a very clear act of definace to Pak backed Taliban terror tyrany. Talib regime has no voice of its own & has a PM with no CV and voice https://t.co/gN5MhWS4Hu — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) October 25, 2021

Afghanistan has faced raging violence after terror outfit Taliban regained control in the region with the withdrawal of Nato and American forces.

Afghanistan beat Scotland in their T20 WC opening game

Afghanistan cricket team kickstarted their T20 World Cup campaign in Super 12 on October 25 with a win over Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. At a time when Afghanistan is going through political turmoil due to the oppressive regime of the Taliban, skipper Mohammad Nabi opened up on how the team is coping with the tense situation in the war-torn country.

During a virtual press conference, Mohammad Nabi on Sunday said,

The fans are really waiting for that camp because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If you're willing to do well in the tournament and we win the games, the fans are really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces and insha'Allah everything will be changed of this work if we do well in the tournament.

The political unrest back in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover hampered the preparations of the cricket team, however, Nabi said that they are looking to go all out for glory in the T20 World Cup.

Image: AP/ Twitter