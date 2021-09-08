The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Wednesday has hit out at the Taliban and condemned its large-scale attack on civilians in Panjshir. Issuing a statement, the resistance has asserted that the Taliban are deliberately attacking civilians in the Panjshir Valley, the resistance bastion which is putting up a fight against the Taliban. Earlier on Wednesday, the NRFA also denounced the Taliban's 'illegal cabinet'.

In its statement, the NRFA has stated that the Taliban have resorted to a campaign of massacre against civilians across the Panjshir Province. It stated that the Taliban started attacking civilians after their fighters suffered heavy losses after clashing with the NRFA forces in several encounters.

National Resistance Front condemns attacks on civilians in Panjshir

In addition, the resistance has also claimed that it has evidence against the 'genocide' being committed by the Taliban. Therefore, the NRFA has appealed to the United Nations and other international organisations to hold the Taliban and their 'foreign sponsors' accountable for crimes against civilians.

National Resistance Front rejects 'illegal' Taliban Cabinet

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has dubbed the Taliban's cabinet announcement as 'illegal'. The NRFA has vowed to resist till Afghanistan is 'freed from the Taliban and their terrorist allies', it added in its statement. Moreover, the NRFA has remarked that the 'illegitimate regime' of the Taliban is a threat to the stability and security of Afghanistan.

"Our independent and freedom-loving people, same as they resisted all forms of totalitarianism, extremism, xenophobia and the regimes born from them, will continue to resist today until the country is freed from the Taliban and their terrorist allies. Their illegitimate regime in Kabul is a threat to stability and security of Afghanistan, the region and the world. NRF believes that the establishment of a democratic, legal and legitimate government can only be achieved through the will and vote of people in a general election that is acceptable to the international community." the NRFA statement reads

The NRFA has appealed to the global community to refrain from recognising the Taliban's regime which was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, it has also called for support for the Afghans' struggle to get rid of terrorism. The NRFA has informed that it will soon make a decision on the future government after consultations with Afghanistan's important political figures and policy experts.