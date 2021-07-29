Afghan Diaspora Holds Protests Across The World Against Pakistan For Supporting Taliban

Quick links:
Image: AP
Raising their voice against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Afghan diaspora held protests across the globe. The demonstration was staged in significant locations including Washington, Brussels, Denmark, Germany, and UK. The protestors not only raised their voice against Pakistan's support to the Taliban but also against the alleged capture of Gilgit-Baltistan with Beijing's assistance and abduction of Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil on July 16.
The ties between the two nations deteriorated since the kidnap of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan. The tensions further escalated with Pakistan official's statement which mentioned that no evidence was found regarding the abduction of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil's daughter Silsila Alikhail. Meanwhile, Afghanistan Vice President had also dragged India in the war of words with Pakistan by sharing the historic picture of 1971 post-war where the Pakistan Army had surrendered to India.
Since the US Army started leaving Afghanistan's territory, the Taliban terrorists started sweeping major territories across Afghanistan. Apart from the continued fight with the Afghan Army, the Taliban's intensified oppression was witnessed after it demanded a list of all girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married as ‘sex slaves’ to the group’s foot soldiers. Reportedly, all the girls and women, as per the Taliban, were to be transported to the mountainous region of Waziristan in Pakistan where they would be married to the insurgents, converted into Islam, and reintegrated into the society. On Wednesday, July 28, Afghan comedian Zwan was killed by the Taliban following his abduction and subsequent torture by the terrorists. A video doing rounds on social media showed that Nazar Mohammad was slapped several times before the Taliban executed him.
(With ANI inputs)