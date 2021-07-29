Afghan Diaspora Holds Protests Across The World Against Pakistan For Supporting Taliban

Raising their voice against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Afghan diaspora held protests across the globe. The demonstration was staged in significant locations including Washington, Brussels, Denmark, Germany, and UK. The protestors not only raised their voice against Pakistan's support to the Taliban but also against the alleged capture of Gilgit-Baltistan with Beijing's assistance and abduction of Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil on July 16.

Here's how and where Afghan diaspora raised their voice:

In Washington, the demonstration was held on July 23 where the demonstrators emphasised upon activities of terror outfits in Pakistan that are being promoted by China's support.

In Brussels, the outcry was staged on July 25th where they said that Pakistan's religious seminaries are the breeding ground for terrorists.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, elements affiliated with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organised a protest on July 23 in front of the Pakistan Embassy against the alleged abduction of 11-years old Ulus Yar Khan by the Pakistan intelligence agency.

In Germany, Afghans came together on July 24th in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to raise their voice against 'Pakistan's intervention in affairs of Afghanistan'.

In London, Afghans came together on July 23rd outside Pakistan High Commission and raised anti-Pakistan, anti-army slogans while demanding the country to stop supporting the Taliban.

Afghanistan's allegations against Pakistan

The ties between the two nations deteriorated since the kidnap of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan. The tensions further escalated with Pakistan official's statement which mentioned that no evidence was found regarding the abduction of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil's daughter Silsila Alikhail. Meanwhile, Afghanistan Vice President had also dragged India in the war of words with Pakistan by sharing the historic picture of 1971 post-war where the Pakistan Army had surrendered to India.

Taliban's increasing oppression in Afghanistan

Since the US Army started leaving Afghanistan's territory, the Taliban terrorists started sweeping major territories across Afghanistan. Apart from the continued fight with the Afghan Army, the Taliban's intensified oppression was witnessed after it demanded a list of all girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married as ‘sex slaves’ to the group’s foot soldiers. Reportedly, all the girls and women, as per the Taliban, were to be transported to the mountainous region of Waziristan in Pakistan where they would be married to the insurgents, converted into Islam, and reintegrated into the society. On Wednesday, July 28, Afghan comedian Zwan was killed by the Taliban following his abduction and subsequent torture by the terrorists. A video doing rounds on social media showed that Nazar Mohammad was slapped several times before the Taliban executed him.

