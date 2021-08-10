Afghan Envoy Urges United Nations To Declare Taliban As 'destructive' Group

Ghulam Mohammad Ishaaqzai, Afghanistan's newly-appointed Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), has asked the UN to declare the Taliban a destructive group and also urged to take immediate action against it. According to Afghanistan Times, citing Ishaaqzai, the Afghan government wants the international community to look into it and push the Taliban's primary bases in Pakistan.

He also asked Islamabad to cease backing the Taliban and join the world community in partnering with the Afghan government to achieve long-term peace, citing the Taliban's failure to honour their agreements. This isn't the first time Afghan officials have criticised Pakistan and its army for giving insurgent groups and their affiliates a safe haven.

Pakistan army supported the Taliban

The Taliban have intensified their attacks in Nangarhar Province, with the support of the Pakistani army, and have taken control of some security checkpoints in the border districts of Achin and Pachir wa Agam. Insurgent attacks have increased in the districts of Hesarak, Sherzad, Pachir wa Agam, Deh Bala, Achin, and Surkhrod. According to sources, a number of injured terrorists have been transported to Quetta city for medical treatment in the aftermath of mounting casualties among Taliban cadres and its affiliates, including Al-Qaeda. Meanwhile, the Taliban have taken control of Aybak city, the capital of Samangan province, as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Taliban's current skirmish got more aggressive shortly after US soldiers began departing war-torn Afghanistan in significant numbers under a new peace plan signed between Washington and the militant group in February last year. As the Taliban's attacks became more frequent, Afghanistan began pleading with international organisations to address the country's deteriorating position. In war-torn Afghanistan, 11 Taliban terrorists were killed today in an airstrike by US B-52 aircraft.

IFFRAS and think tank remark on the Taliban

According to the International Forum For Human Rights And Security (IFFRAS), the international world is to be blamed for allowing the Taliban to revert to their prior status as a monster. Many countries have warned the US and other countries involved in keeping the Taliban at bay in Afghanistan since October 2001 of Pakistan's duplicity in fanning the embers of evil while ostensibly aiding international forces in battling terrorism, according to the Think Tank.

(Inputs from ANI)