Afghan Farmers In Urgent Need Of Seed, Food And Cash To Avoid Hunger Trap: UN FAO Report

On Friday, November 19, UN humanitarians stated that "catastrophic and famine-like conditions" loom over Afghanistan's farmers and herders, whose needs are growing as winter approaches, according to a report by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. It also highlighted that while humanitarian access has never been better, prices are rising and needs continue to outstrip resources. The UN food agency stated in its report that it is providing vital life-saving assistance to farmers and herders as the Afghan people are facing severe drought, the collapse of rural livelihoods, and widespread economic turmoil.

The report stated that at least 18.8 million people in Afghanistan are suffering from severe food insecurity, which means they are unable to feed themselves on a daily basis, and this number is expected to climb to 22.8 million by the end of 2021. FAO is providing seeds, fertiliser, cash, and livelihood support to farmers and herders in an attempt to keep agricultural production going and to avoid widespread livelihood collapse in many parts of the war-torn country. "We must assist Afghanistan in avoiding a hunger trap. Millions of Afghans are living on the verge of catastrophe, which will occur if their livestock die or their crops are not sown, said FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, as reported by the UN agency.

Agriculture is the backbone of Afghan livelihoods

He further stated that urgent investment in agriculture and animal production is required right now, and it will save donors money in the long run by restoring the country's food security. Agriculture is the backbone of Afghan livelihoods and a vital part of the Afghan economy. Around 70% of Afghans live in rural areas, where agriculture accounts for at least 25% of GDP and it also accounts for an estimated 80% of all livelihoods directly or indirectly, the FAO report stated.

The report also claimed that the UN agency is in urgent need of $115 million to support five million men, women, and children this winter and next spring. One out of every five dollars raised will go directly to Afghan women. In order to avert livelihood collapse and widespread displacement, an additional $85 million will be needed in 2022 to fund FAO's humanitarian response, the report stated. It is significant to mention here that the FAO is currently providing wheat cultivation packages for Afghanistan's winter wheat season to 31 of the country's 34 provinces. They comprise high-quality, locally sourced certified wheat seeds as well as technical training for farmers to ensure the greatest possible results.

