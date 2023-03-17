Afghan Geneva Mission Condemns Taliban's Actions, Raises Concern Over Humanitarian Crisis

In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the legal adviser for the Afghanistan Mission in Geneva expressed concern and accused the Taliban of restricting aid delivery, reported ANI, citing TOLOnews.

"The Taliban have also forced NGOs to register and provide information, which has led to interference with the equitable delivery of humanitarian aid," Afghanistan's Mission in Geneva said.

Afghan Geneva Mission raises concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

During the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women and girls, said, During the conference, "I focused on drawing attention to the need for political solidarity and concrete support for Afghan women and girls."

Ever since the hardline Islamist group took control of the country, it has been accused by world communities of disrespecting human rights and the rights of women. Also, most countries have not recognised the government of the Taliban. After the Taliban's takeover, Afghans are facing a lack of basic amenities and are not allowed to speak freely or attend schools or universities.

On the other hand, the future of Afghan women has also come under major darkness due to strict restrictions imposed by the Taliban government. Several international communities have condemned and warned the Taliban to stop committing inhuman acts against its people, but the hardline Islamist regime continues to follow its cruel Sharia law. Earlier, the UN mission in Afghanistan also expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls, according to ANI.

Image: ANI