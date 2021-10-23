Afghan Girls Continue Education At Covert Virtual School Despite Taliban Shutdown: Report

As the schools for girls have been closed in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August, girls over the age of 12 are attending a clandestine virtual school, according to a report by The Times. According to the report, NGO named 'Learn Afghanistan' created a scheme this month and it currently has 100 students enrolled. The school basically focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Although the school provides sessions thrice a week on various IT skills, such as programming, graphic design, and website construction, no specifics about the safety of students and personnel have been released, reported the British media outlet.

Speaking to The Times, Nazifa Rahmati, a 25-year-old teacher, said that women's education is a matter of great concern in the country, and a scheme like this will help Afghan girls. In addition, the NGO Learn Afghanistan's programme teaches girls how to find things on their own to aid their own growth. "When women obtain the education, they pass it on to their children," stated Rahmati, adding the women plays a vital role in fulfilling the needs of their local areas, as quoted by The Times.

Only three provinces in Afghanistan reopened schools for girls

Afghan girls and teachers have also urged the Taliban's interim government in the country to reopen schools for them. According to a report by TOLO News, only three provinces in Afghanistan have reopened schools for girls. These provinces are Sar-i-Pul, Balkh and Kunduz. Earlier this month, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the Taliban has betrayed all pledges made to Afghan women and girls. The UN chief also urged the Taliban interim government to stick to its obligations under international human rights legislation. Since the Taliban's takeover, Afghan businesswomen have lost their jobs, and they are mostly confined to their homes due to the group's strict interpretation of Sharia law, reported TOLO News.

The Taliban interim government has also declared that women will only be allowed to work and study following Islamic laws. Meanwhile, for the past month, Afghan women activists have demonstrated in various parts of the nation. They have been demanding equal rights for themselves and want decision-making roles in the Taliban-led administration. They have also demanded that their rights to liberty and equality must be protected. It is worth mentioning that the Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing its interim government.

Image: AP