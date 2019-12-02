Afghan Government Says Taliban Should Accept US Offer Of Ceasefire Agreement

Sediq Sediqqi, the spokesperson of Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani said on December 1 that Taliban should accept the offer of the ceasefire agreement by the United States because that will create a common ground for direct talks between the militant group with the Afghan government. This statement by the Afghan government also comes after Trump advocated a peace 'owned by the Afghan government' during his surprise visit to the US troops at Bagram airfield. Sediqqi believes that that Taliban would accept the US proposal if they are committed towards ending the war.

A local news agency quoted Sediqqi saying, “Our hope is that the Taliban will work to accept their (US) ceasefire. If they (Taliban) are really committed to giving up the war - in our opinion - the best opportunity is for them to accept that opportunity”.

US deal with Taliban

During his visit, Trump announced that the US and Taliban have been engaged in peace talks and insisted the militant group wants to make a deal. It was not clear how long or substantive the US reengagement with the Taliban has been. Trump travelled with Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming and a small clutch of aides, including his acting Chief of Staff, Press Secretary and National Security Adviser and appeared in good spirits in Afghanistan. The First lady Melania Trump did not make the trip unlike last year’s post-Christmas visit to Iraq.

“We’re meeting with them. And we’re saying it has to be a cease-fire. And they don’t want to do a cease-fire, but now they do want to do a cease-fire, I believe ... and we’ll see what happens”, Trump said.

In his 2016 Presidential campaign, Trump had promised to end the “endless wars” and has been pushing to withdraw troops from Afghanistan along with the ones in the Middle East, despite protests. Trump has described American forces as “policemen” and argued that wars in other countries should be theirs to wage. More than 2,400 American service members have been killed since the war began 18 years ago.

(With ANI inputs)