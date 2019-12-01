Around 31 Islamic State Terrorists Surrender To Afghan Security Forces

Around 31 Islamic terrorists along with 62 women and children surrendered themselves to Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar. According to the Afghan government press release the terrorists gave themselves up to security forces in the Achin district where security forces also seized a number of heavy and light weapons.

Reason behind surrendering

According to an un-named Afghan official, hundreds of Islamic State fighters have surrendered to the government on separate occasions. On November 16, 18 Islamic state terrorists along with 24 women and 31 children also surrendered to Afghan forces in the Achin District. The Afghan government has maintained that the increase in the number of surrenders of Islamic State fighters is due to ramped up military operations by the government forces that have cornered the fighters and left them little choice. In a press statement, the United Nations Security Council condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks on a wedding hall in Kabul in Afghanistan on August 17, 2019.

Read: Cornwall Takes 10 As West Indies Crush Afghanistan In Just Over Two Days

Read: Jason Holder Cleans Up Afghanistan, West Indies Need 31 Runs To Win One-off Test

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

According to a UNSC report that was published in July, the al-Qaeda seems to be making a comeback in Afghanistan. The July reports stated that the al-Qaeda views Afghanistan as a safe haven for its leaders.

Read: Trump Makes Surprise Visit To US Troops In Afghanistan On Thanksgiving

Read: How White House Kept Trump's Thanksgiving Trip To Afghanistan A Secret?

Trump's secret visit

On Thanksgiving this year, US President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan and met the US troops at the Bagram airbase outside the capital Kabul. As per reports, Trump served turkey to troops in a cafeteria, posed for photographs, and delivered remarks in a hangar in a visit which lasted for three and a half hours.