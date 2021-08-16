Afghan Indian Embassy's Twitter Handle 'hacked' Says Press Secy After Tirade Against Ghani

Clarifying the tirade by the Afghan Embassy in India on Twitter against ex-President Ashraf Ghani, the Embassy's press secretary Abdlhaq Azad on Monday said that he had lost access to the account. Claiming that the account had been hacked, he said that he was unable to log into the Embassy's account. The Embassy had termed Ghani a 'traitor' who had fled Afghanistan with his crooks.

Afghan embassy in India's twitter hacked

I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked. @FMamundzay @FFazly @hmohib pic.twitter.com/kcdlGMpCZ7 — Abdulhaq Azad (@AbdulhaqA) August 16, 2021

The Embassy's Twitter handle had tweeted, "We are all hanging our heads in Shame. Ghani Baba fled with his crooks. We apologize to everyone for serving the fugitive. May Allah punish the traitor!". This tweet, which has now been deleted, came after Ghani reportedly fled to Tajikistan along with several other ministers while former President Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah have been left to ensure a peaceful transition to the Taliban's interim government.

Ghani steps down, flees and issues statement

Earlier in the day, Ghani put out his first statement after fleeing Kabul to Tajikistan saying that had a “hard choice” today- either he could leave the country or allow the insurgents to destruct Kabul, a city with a population of nearly six million people. “The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out,” he wrote. He entrusted the Taliban to safeguard Afghanis' “honour, wealth and self-esteem”. Ghani stepped down as President after the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul, urging the govt to do a 'peaceful transition' to the terro group.

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.

Meanwhile, US and 60 other countries said that it was working on the safe departure of foreign nationals and Afghans from the war-torn nation, reminding the Taliban of its responsibility for protecting human lives. Urging the Taliban to keep its roads, airports and border-crossing open, the nations assured Afghanis of assistance. China and Pakistan, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.