Afghan School Director Writes To Italy, Says Taliban Not Letting Him & His Family Leave

It has recently come to light that Taliban has started stopping Afghan civilians from leaving the country. A similar thing happened with the director of a school in the country called Shir Ahmad Mohammadi. The director of a girls' school in Herat Province, Mohammadi runs a school dedicated to an Italian newspaper correspondent who was killed in Afghanistan by the Taliban. The school director is desperately trying to reach Hamid Karzai airport for evacuation, but his attempts are going in vain.

As per media reports, Mohammadi has also sent letters to his contacts who are in Italy and has also written to an official in Kabul, complaining that the terrorist group is not allowing him and his family to go near the Kabul airport. Mohammadi traveled from Herat to Kabul and found that the capital was under the control of the Taliban. With the end date of US' evacuation from the country nearing, Afghanistan is slowly transforming into a more chaotic ground.

Afghan school director traped in Afghanistan

Mohammadi, in his letter, said that the Taliban are trying to detain him. He said he feels unsafe under the Taliban's rule and doesn't want to stay in Afghanistan at any cost. He he had been serving students in Afghanistan for years and helped them to study in the name of the country. But now it was time for him to think about his daughter, and evacuate them from the violence-torn country. He further said, "I have two daughters and I can not leave them under the Taliban's cruel rule". He informed the officials that taking care of his family, especially during this time, was his responsibility and he needed to take care of their security and their dignity, which is why he came to Kabul. He further explained the condition of his family and said his daughter and wife were under severe anxiety and they could not last long in this condition, he added.

Last day of evacuation

The Islamic fundamentalist group has announced the deadline for the evacuation process. Meanwhile, the US has also accepted the deadline and has instructed Army officials to speed up the procedure. The terror outfit that is ruling Kabul has made it clear that they will not allow anyone to leave the country after August 31 and there will be no extension to the deadline.

(With inputs from ANI)

