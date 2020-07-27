Afghan Taliban Calls UNSC Report 'False Intelligence', Refutes Ties With Terror Groups

On Sunday, July 27 Taliban rejected the UN Security Council (UNSC) report that accused the group of having ties with al-Qaeda, and its fighters joining the ranks of the Islamic State.

As per reports, UNSC accused the Taliban of terrorism citing its Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team's report which said Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent was operating under the Taliban umbrella in several Afghan provinces. The document also noted that IS presence in Nangarhar and Kunar Provinces.

Taliban rejected the UNSC report and was quoted by ANI saying, "Claims that 400-600 foreign Al Qaeda operatives are present in Afghanistan are not based on facts because following the American aggression against Afghanistan and the launch of a great war, the possibility for foreign fighter presence and stay was eliminated. And when great changes happened in the Arab world, Al Qaeda members found secure zones in their own countries and all left our country for their own homelands.”

As per the news agency, the Taliban dismissed the UNSC’s accusation as 'false' reports. The group added that large-scale wars were waged against the IS and all have been expelled from areas under our control.

UNSC report detail a "fabrication”

Moreover, the group rejected UNSC’s comments that Taliban fighters went on to join the IS, alleging that report was a "fabrication.” It further noted that the Taliban had the "unity" of its ranks and claimed that IS militants were "present in cities under the control of Kabul administration.”

Further trashing the details in the report, the Taliban called the document "false intelligence" and said it was provided by those that wish that the wars in the region never ended. Afghan Intelligence offered “guest houses” to the IS militants in the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

