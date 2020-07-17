UNSC Sanctions Tehrik-e-Taliban's Noor Wali Mehud; Imposes Travel Ban, Arms Embargo

In a significant development in tightening the grip on the terrorist plotting against India from across the border, the United Nations Security Council has added another Pakistani terrorist in its designated terrorist list. Nur Wali Mehsud a.k.a. Abu Mansoor Asim, the leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been put under sanctions in the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. The terrorist is a Pakistan national.

Other UN Designated terrorists from Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) Chief Hafiz Saeed is also a UN Designated terrorist working from Pakistan soil and plotting terror activities against India. He is the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack which killed 164 civilians. The US has announced a bounty of USD 10 million on Saeed.

Also, the UN Security Council has sanctioned another Pakistani, Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He was also designated as an international terrorist by UNSC. JeM has carried out a series of attacks on India including the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament. The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), both Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. The attack led to the deaths of five terrorists, six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel and a gardener.

The 2016 Pathankot attack on Indian airbase is said to be masterminded by Masood Azhar and his brother, after which India conducted a surgical strike against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK), and inflicted significant casualties.

Latest in the series of attacks was the 2019 Pulwama terror attack which martyred 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. After the attack, France, United Kingdom and the United States moved a proposal at the UN Security Council to ban Masood. China at multiple occasions blocked the international attempts to designate him as an international terrorist however, it pulled the blockade in May 2019, finally resulting in the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Besides, the Indian Air Force conducted a pre-emptive airstrike in the Balakot area in PoK striking JeM's biggest terror camp and neutralising a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group.