Afghan Women Protest Against Taliban's Anti-education Policy In Kabul

Expressing displeasure over the Taliban-led government's decision to bar women from educational institutions, a group of women staged a protest at Afghanistan's national capital, Kabul, on October 1.

The women protestors were quoted by TOLO news as saying that the closing of schools and colleges for women's education is a violation of their fundamental rights. Apart from female students, teachers and lecturers also participated in the demonstration against the extremist organisation in Kabul. They called the closing of schools and universities a matter of grave concern that said that it can deeply alter the future of learning for girls in the war-torn country.

"Education is the Islamic and legal right of female students and that no one could take this right from them. Taliban should give serious attention to it," a female protestor told TOLO News.

Reports of harassment and brutalities against women

Despite security forces stopping the female protestors, they continued their demonstration, staying firm on their demands. According to TOLO News, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid said the protestors could get permission for education from the Ministry of Justice.

It should be mentioned here that violence against rights activists and protesters in Afghanistan has become a common occurrence after the Taliban took over the country's government. Reports of harassment and brutalities against women had started emerging from the country since the very first day of the Taliban's takeover. Despite grave threats from the terror outfit, a number of women are organising protests in cities across the country, demanding rights being denied to them under the extremist regime.

Women will be treated as second-class citizens with limited rights: Reports

Despite making promises to provide women with equal rights in education, jobs and other sectors, the Taliban-led Afghanistan government is planning to proffer Afghan women as second-class citizens, according to multiple reports. In Afghanistan, second-class citizenship for women means that they would not enjoy all the rights that a man would. According to the report published in Pakistan based media outlet News International, Afghan women will be under unabated suppression in their own country under the Taliban in the name of their "monopolised version of Islam", which will take away women's rights and freedom in Afghanistan.

The media report further claimed that women in the country would not only face physical violence but also have to face other forms like structural, cultural and institutional restrictions. Earlier this month, a Taliban leader, during an interview with an Afghan national TV, termed women who had worked with men as "prostitutes". The terrorist group also introduced an antiquated version of modesty for all women (including young girls), where it has banned sports and other cultural activities for women.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)