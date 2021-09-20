Afghan Women Protest Against Taliban's Policies; Seek Equal Rights To Education, Work

A number of Afghan women staged a protest in Kabul against Taliban policies, seeking equal rights to education and work. The demonstration was held in response to the replacement of the former government's Ministry of Women Affairs with the "vice and virtue ministry" by the Taliban's interim government on Friday, September 17, reported ANI, citing The Khaama Press News Agency.

The demonstrators stated that their rights to freedom and equity must be respected. While protesting near the Ministry of Women Affairs building, they also chanted slogans such as "women's exclusion is human exclusion," "our freedom of expression is the culmination of our power," and "education, work, and freedom are paths to growth." During the previous Taliban rule, the "vice and virtue ministry" was infamous for limiting women's rights. The move raises fears that women's rights may be curtailed once more.

The Taliban also changed the sign at the entrance of the Ministry of Women Affairs building to 'Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice'. This was done despite the Taliban's frequent claims that women will be granted the right to education and employment.

However, several officials of the interim government have later refuted this, claiming that women and men cannot work together. A number of women's rights activists claim that the Taliban's commitment to women's right to work has been violated by the dismantling of the women's ministry.

According to former MP Shukria Barakzai, the Taliban's intention to deprive women and girls of education and work is a clear indication that they are not going to tolerate women and their presence. Meanwhile, Mariam Maroof Arvin, a women's rights activist, opined that limiting the rights of Afghan women and marginalising them will never lead to a new Afghanistan with a better condition, according to ANI.

UNESCO urges Taliban to open schools for all, including girls

Meanwhile, on Sunday, September 19, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed her concerns about the Taliban's recent announcement in Afghanistan that secondary schools would be gradually reopened for boys and male teachers exclusively, with girls and women being asked to stay at home.

The UN agency also called on the Taliban's interim government to clarify the situation and reopen schools for all Afghan students including girls, according to The Associated Press (AP). It is worth mentioning here that the Taliban had imposed draconian restrictions on citizens, particularly women, under their previous reign, which lasted from 1996 to 2001.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP