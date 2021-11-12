Afghanistan: 3 Dead, 20 Wounded In Explosion At Mosque In Nangarhar Province

Three have died and over 20 people have been wounded in an explosion that took place during Friday prayers in a Mosque in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan. As per Subhe Kabul Daily’s reports on social media, local sources have confirmed that an explosion took place in Spinghar district shortly after noon in front of the Mosque on Friday, 12 November. While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest blast follows a series of such explosions taking place in the war-ravaged nation and targeting Mosques.

Preliminary media reports have also stated that the Spinghar district of the eastern province is a hotbed of Islamic State group activity since the Taliban took control of the country on 15 August and ousted the civilian government. Earlier at least three people have died and several others were injured in twin blasts in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, 7 November. Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness that both the explosions went off in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar followed by a shooting incident. The report also added that “three bodies were taken to the hospital following the explosions.”

Two explosions rocked Kabul on 2 Nov

Sunday's twin blasts came after two explosions rocked Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Tuesday, 2 November that targeted civilians in front of a military hospital, said a Taliban spokesperson. Taliban’s deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirmed to Tolo News that the blasts in Kabul targeted the civilians outside Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital. Sounds of two explosions were reportedly heard in the 10th district of Kabul and Karimi confirmed “two blasts” to Tolo News. Additionally, the area residents even said that they heard the sound of gunfire.

Taliban-led government’s Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosty said that casualties are feared as the bomb blast took place next to the military hospital. The explosion took place at the gate of the 400-bed military hospital around noon and the security personnel immediately rushed to the site. Khosty also said that further details on the matter would be obtained following an investigation.

The dual explosions in Kabul on Tuesday came in the backdrop of the Islamic State claiming responsibility for a series of attacks on Mosques and other targets since the Taliban took over control of Afghanistan in August.

(IMAGE: PTI/Representative)