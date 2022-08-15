Afghanistan: 32 Dead, 20 Injured After Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods In Parwan Province

Flash floods triggered by intense rainfall in northern Afghanistan have resulted in as many as 32 fatalities. According to the ANI report, in Parwan province's Shinwari and Sia Gard districts, flooding left more than 20 people injured and scores missing. Notably, women and children were among those who lost their lives in the flooding, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported. As at least 100 individuals are still considered to be missing, a search and rescue mission has been initiated on Monday.

Further, flash floods completely destroyed scores of homes in the three Parwan districts. As per the Associated Press report, the province is surrounded by mountains, thus, flooding from heavy rainfall occurs frequently there.

Besides this, Shams Rahman Sadeqqi, the chief of the provincial department of information and culture, claimed that hundreds of homes have been destroyed, Tolo News reported.

Previous Afghanistan floods

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan's Logar, Wardak, and Khost provinces, local media said on Saturday, August 13, nearly 21 people, including women and children, were killed and several more were injured due to flash floods. As per Khaama Press, the three provinces in the country's eastern and central regions have seen a significant amount of flash floods and heavy rainfall over the last several days.

Locals reported that hundreds of residential buildings, thousands of acres of agricultural land, and dozens of gardens were all destroyed by the flood.

According to the United Nations, unseasonably heavy rainfall and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 39 people in Afghanistan, including nine children in the month of July. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations informed that 14 other people suffered injuries, Associated Press reported.

On July 8, exceptionally heavy downpours and flooding in Afghanistan's northern and eastern regions killed at least 10 people, including two children. The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that 11 people were also injured by the flood, with the majority of deaths and property damage occurring in the provinces of Nuristan, Ghani, and Parwan in the north of the country. Over 280 homes and other important structures were severely damaged in nine provinces on July 5 and 6, as well as four bridges and eight kilometres of road, Associated Press reported.

