Afghanistan: 70 Indians, 200 Afghan Nationals Await Evacuation, Claim Humanitarian Groups

In a letter to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the India World Forum (IWF), and other humanitarian NGOs have said that at least 70 Indians, 200 Afghan nationals were waiting to be evacuated out of Afghanistan. This comes as the Indian citizens and Afghan nationals of Indian origin had previously held a three-year visa but due to the recent turmoil within the country, the government of India resort to cancelling it. The Center announced that the Indian-origin citizens and the stranded Hindu and Sikh community from Kabul (Afghanistan) will travel to India instead. India is considering only e-Visa for travelling to the country from Afghanistan.

Indian origin members' visas 'invalidated'

“This is in regard to our earlier requests addressed to the Government of India for issuance of visas to Afghan nationals belonging to Hindu and Sikh community i.e. minorities. Most of our community members were holding valid visas but unfortunately, on August 25, the earlier visas issued by the Embassy of India have been invalidated,” a letter of the president of Guru Singh Sabha Karte Parwan accessed by ANI read.

It further went on to state that the Sikh leaders and NGOs including Gurudwara have been handling multiple distressed calls from Indian nationals and Afghan nationals of Indian origin from Kabul for evacuations, Manjit Singh GK, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGPC) said.

“Most of them are yet to receive their e-visas in spite of having valid visas earlier and travel history to India. Approximately 100 Indians nationals, including children and spouses and 222 Afghan nationals of Indian origin are seeking assistance from the government of India,” the letter further read, according to the news agency.

While the Hindu and Sikh community members have applied for the issuance of an e-visa on September 12 in order to travel back safely to India, at least 208 pending applications are yet to be processed by the Government. Additionally, a Tehran-based private travel and logistics company submitted other details such as the charter flight details for the quick evacuation of the Hindu and Sikh community from Afghanistan. The request has been under review by the Ministry of External Affairs, according to ANI.