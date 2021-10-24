UN Day 2021: EAM Jaishankar Reaffirms India's Commitment To United Nations

On the 76th anniversary of United Nations Day, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to the UN. He reiterated the importance of "reformed multilateralism" that demonstrates "rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity." He further stated that India will play a constructive role in increasing United Nations' 'effectiveness and reliability.'

Taking to Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar said, "On #UNDay, as a founding member, reaffirm India’s commitment to @UN. Reiterate importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity. As non-permanent member of UNSC, will take a principled approach towards contemporary challenges." Replying to the same tweet, Dr S Jaishankar wrote, "India will always be a constructive force in enhancing UN’s effectiveness and reliability."

United Nations Day is celebrated on October 24 every year. This day marks the anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force in 1945, according to the United Nations. The day offers the opportunity to amplify "our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter" that has guided the nation for the past 76 years.

PM Modi highlights India’s contribution to the UN

On the occasion of the United Nations Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 24 October, recalled India’s effort for world peace. Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said that India has been associated with the United Nations since its establishment. He added that India had signed the charter of the UN before the independence in 1945. PM Modi said that India has always worked for world peace, and added that the nation is “proud” to be a part of the United Nations peacekeeping missions since the 1950s.

“India has always worked for world peace. We are proud of the fact that India has been a part of UN peacekeeping missions continuously since the 1950s. India is also playing a leading role in addressing issues related to poverty alleviation, climate change and workers,” PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the role of India's women in enhancing the influence of the United Nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In 1947-48 when the universal declaration of UN human rights was being prepared, it was initially written in the declaration that 'All men are created equal'. But a delegate from India objected to this and it then got changed to 'All human beings are created equal' in the declaration. This was in line with India's old age tradition of gender equality." While speaking about the United Nations, the Prime Minister also remembered the words of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

