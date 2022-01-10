Afghanistan: 9 Killed & 4 Injured In An Explosion Near School In Nangarhar

At least 9 were killed and four others were left wounded on Monday in an explosion near a school in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, reported Sputnik citing a local source. The fatal incident reportedly took place around noon (local time) in Lalpur County when a mortar shell reportedly exploded. The source revealed to the news agency, “The explosion killed nine people and injured four more” and the injured were taken to a hospital.

The explosion near a school in Nangarhar province of the war-ravaged nation came after at least two people were killed and five were injured in a clash between two Taliban groups in the northeastern region. The country has been engulfed in chaos ever since the Taliban took over the nation forcing the previous government of Ashraf Ghani to fall on 15 August 2021. The Taliban’s march into the nation was met with mass evacuations from the country.

Landmine explosion in Kabul

Just last week, on 3 January, an explosion took place in the 11th police district of Kabul. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, Maulvi Nasir Ahmad Ahmadi, 11th police district chief said that a land mine exploded right in front of the district office around 6 AM (local time) last Monday. Now one was injured in the incident. In December 2021, an explosion swept through a wedding party in the southern part of Afghanistan. The blast claimed the lives of two children and wounded at least eight others.

Xinhua had reported last month that the blast took place during a wedding reception in Khalach village of Gizab district in the country's Uruzgan province. Prior to the explosion at the celebration, two separate bomb attacks in Kabul claimed two lives on 10 December 2021, stated Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti. The first explosion occurred on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, near the Iraqi Police recruiting centre in Kisak, and another explosion took place in western Kabul.