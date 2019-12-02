Airstrike In Afghanistan's Khost Province Leaves Eight Dead Including A Newborn: Reports

In an airstrike that took place which took place on November 28, a car in Afghanistan’s Khost province was targeted, eight people who were reported dead along with a newborn baby as informed by sources from Ali Shir district who spoke to an international news daily. As per sources, The US military has acknowledged the casualties.

Shah Mohammed said that “The attack is believed to have been launched by foreign forces on the Friday night when a family was bringing home a woman who had recently given birth at a hospital,''. He further added that the casualties included 2 women belonging to the same family, 2 children, the newborn baby, the father, and a villager. Taleb Mangal, the spokesperson of the Khost governor further confirmed the airstrike, however, he said that the investigation is going on to find the number of casualties.

On the other hand, the US military command in Afghanistan said that the airstrike was to target the Taliban fighters who have taken shelter in eastern Afghanistan. However, the command said that they acknowledge the allegations of civilian casualties after the strike. The strike took place on November 28 in the Terezayi district of Khost province which borders Pakistan according to the official statement released by the US military. According to the statement, the airstrike was to target three Taliban fighters.

During the past two years, the US Military forces have enhanced their air campaign against the Taliban fighters as the sides also pave the way for fresh peace talks to end the war.

US President Donald Trump, after making a surprise visit to Afghanistan on the evening of November 28, met American troops stationed in the area. He also gave his Thanksgiving greetings to them before attending a bilateral meeting with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani for a bilateral meeting. During the meet, Trump said that he has revived peace talks with the Taliban. The announcement came less than three months after the US President dramatically halted negotiations with the group. "The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we're meeting with them," Trump was quoted by the New York Times as saying with Ghani by his side.