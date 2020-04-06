The Debate
Afghanistan: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Airstrike In Uruzgan Province

Rest of the World News

At least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured following an airstrike on Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province on April 4.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Afghanistan: Airstrike in Uruzgan province kills 8, severely wounds 2

At least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured following an airstrike on Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province on April 4, international media reported citing a source in regional government. According to reports, the injured were immediately taken to the Miwwais hospital in Kandhar. It is still unclear whether the attack was carried out by the Afghanistan government or the US,  international media reported

Read: Taliban's Health Commission Holds Coronavirus Session As Afghanistan Cases Soar To 110

Read: Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa & Afghanistan's Ghani Talk Trade Amid Covid; Exclude Imran Khan

'6 militants killed' 

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Uruzgun’s Governor denied any civilian casualties in the attack. Talking to international media, they confirmed that the airstrikes were conducted by the Afghan government and that six militants were killed in the ambush. On April 1, a roadside bombing in the southern part of the country killed at least eight civilians, including six children. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province.

Read: Roadside Bombing In Afghanistan Kills 8, Mostly Children

Read: India Shifts Staff In Herat, Jalalabad To Kabul In View Of COVID-19 Cases In Afghanistan

Representative image, Credits: ANI

First Published:
