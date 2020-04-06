Afghanistan: 8 Killed, 2 Injured In Airstrike In Uruzgan Province

At least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured following an airstrike on Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province on April 4, international media reported citing a source in regional government. According to reports, the injured were immediately taken to the Miwwais hospital in Kandhar. It is still unclear whether the attack was carried out by the Afghanistan government or the US, international media reported

'6 militants killed'

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Uruzgun’s Governor denied any civilian casualties in the attack. Talking to international media, they confirmed that the airstrikes were conducted by the Afghan government and that six militants were killed in the ambush. On April 1, a roadside bombing in the southern part of the country killed at least eight civilians, including six children. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province.

