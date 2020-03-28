Taliban's Health Commission Holds Coronavirus Session As Afghanistan Cases Soar To 110

In the thick of the Coronavirus crisis, the Taliban Health Commission in Afghanistan reportedly held an information session on the pandemic. Back on March 19, the Taliban raised concerns over the outbreak in Afghanistan, and called it a god-sent disease for the 'disobedience and sins of mankind.'

In a picture released by the armed group, the terrorists participating in the open-air session could be seen practising social distancing, wearing masks and even bodysuits. Weirdly, a giant gun was also seen in the center of the session with big hoardings around.

Taliban's Health Commission in Afghanistan holding #Covid19 information session in areas it controls with a giant gun in the centre, just in case they have to...shoot the virus? pic.twitter.com/UJ1ACMyhCU — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) March 28, 2020

Afghanistan government on Thursday decided to release up to 10,000 prisoners in the wake of the Coronavirus scare. Prisoners, including women and children, will be released on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's decree. The Afghan government said that those being released will 'not pose a major threat'. The Taliban or Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists are not included in this list.

Taliban's Coronavirus advisory

Through its directive, the Taliban urged people to pray, and surprisingly, asked its fighters to follow the safety guidelines issued by health organisations and experts. "Coronavirus is a disease ordained by the almighty perhaps been sent because of the disobedience and sins of mankind or other reasons," the Taliban remarked. Further adding, "As per the directives of scholars- people should recite effective prayers."

Promising safe passage to healthcare organisations, the Taliban's statement read, "International relief, health, and humanitarian organisations should execute their obligation of sending necessary equipment, medicine and aid to areas under our control and we shall lay the groundwork for their secure travel." The move was considered as unprecedented as the Taliban had previously banned the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2019, claiming that the two organisations were conducting "suspicious" activities. Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan reached 110 on Saturday, TOLO news reported.

