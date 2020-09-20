Afghanistan: Airstrikes On Taliban Base In Kunduz District Leads To 30 Civilian Casualties

Violence in Afghanistan continues to be a regular occurrence even with the government and Taliban entering into peace negotiations. In the latest skirmish, two airstrikes on a Taliban base in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz left up to 30 civilians dead on Saturday, September 19.

The long-awaited Afghan Peace talks began in Doha, Qatar last week and are being seen as a ‘historic opportunity’ to end decades of war in the country; however, the week has seen an uptick in daily clashes in Afghanistan.

Read: Trump Partnered With Taliban Ahead Of Afghan Peace Talks, Claims Ex-security Adviser

30 civilians killed

According to reports, one airstrike was carried out in the Nikpai area of the Khanabad district of Kunduz, drawing civilians from around the area. That is when another airstrike is reported to have occurred which resulted in 30 civilian casualties. In addition, 18 people have also been left injured in the incident.

As per Sayhoon News reports, Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid has stated that the attacks by Taliban forces have actually increased since the beginning of the peace talks. Khalid is also reported to have added that in an effort to ensure the violence does not negatively impact the ongoing talks, Afghan security forces have refrained from any aggressive retaliatory measures.

Read: Afghan Govt, Taliban To Begin Peace Talks In Doha, Experts Hope For A Lasting Ceasefire

The Intra-Afghan peace talks are a result of an agreement signed between Washington and the Taliban back in February. As per the terms of the agreement, the US agreed to move troops out of Afghanistan while the government and the Taliban agree to exchange 4,000 and 1,000 prisoners respectively.

The peace talks were delayed because the Afghan government was reluctant to release the final batch oof 400 Taliban prisoners as they were convicted of heinous crimes. But after much talks and deliberations, the remaining 400 prisoners were released and the talks could finally commence.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the first day of the Afghan peace talks in Doha and affirmed US commitment to the peace processes in the region. While the talks are currently being held in Qatar, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have offered to host any future talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Afghan Forces Clash With Taliban In Kandhar Region Ahead Of Day 2 Peace Talks In Qatar

Read: Afghan Peace Talks Come With Heightened Clashes Between Security Forces, Taliban At Home