Afghan Govt, Taliban To Begin Peace Talks In Doha, Experts Hope For A Lasting Ceasefire

In a first, the government of Afghanistan and Taliban are set to resolve their decade long issues on September 13. The historic peace talks which opened in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12, saw Afghanistan along with major western powers including US call for a ceasefire. India also rendered participation on the inaugural event addressing the issue of violence in the war-torn nation.

Search for a lasting ceasefire is one of the many key challenges that surround the discussions. As the Taliban came to the negotiation table on Saturday, it did not mention ant kind of truce with the recently elected Afghan government. However, experts have opined that the Taliban could agree for a truce in exchange for some of their jailed fighters.

Taliban, which has been engaged in guerilla warfare since 2001, did come close to a truce following the tripartite Afghan peace deal signed in February this year. Meanwhile, delegates at the opening ceremony warned that the negotiation would be arduous and messy adding that they are starting even as deadly violence continues to grip of Afghanistan.

NATO Chief hails peace talks

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) hailed the start of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and “historic opportunity.” Addressing the opening ceremony of peace talks via video link, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that they are entering a new phase of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

“Afghans want peace and so does the international community, which has supported Afghanistan on this long, hard road,” said the NATO Secretary-General. The intra-Afghan negotiations kicked off in Doha on September 12 under the chairmanship of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Stoltenberg highlighted the “long-standing efforts” carried out by NATO Allies and partners in Afghanistan and said that much has been sacrificed along the way by Afghans and NATO troops.

