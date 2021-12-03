The United Nations Accreditation Committee has not approved the Taliban’s seat at the world body. The decision of not approving the Taliban’s seat at the United Nations has been welcomed by Afghanistan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh. The decision of the United Nations came hours after the UN nominee of the Taliban Sohail Shaheen tweeted that the people of Afghanistan have the right to have representatives at the UN.

Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh mentioned that the Afghan seat at the UN continues to stay with “legitimate and constitutionally” mandated representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. He praised the decision of the UN's credentials committee and further added that the Taliban had forcefully taken over the country by violent and extremist means. Furthermore, he accused Pakistan of helping the Taliban with military assistance. He further pointed out that resistance against the Taliban in various forms & ways continue throughout the country.

Amrullah Saleh in the tweet wrote, “The Afghan seat in the UN stays with the legitimate & constitutionally mandated representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan." He applauded and welcomed this decision of the UN's credentials committee & saw it as a step for healing the massive wounds inflicted upon the people of Afghanistan. Saleh tweeted, “people through forceful take over of the country by a violent, extremist & proxy group Taliban. Talibs relied on military assistance from Pak, deception & lies in peace talks & exploited the pan Afg desire for peace to orchestrate a military take over. This however hasn't.”

The decision of the United Nations came hours after the UN nominee of the Taliban Sohail Shaheen in a series of tweets mentioned that the people of Afghanistan have fought for their independence and they deserve to have representatives at the UN, according to ANI. The Taliban gained control of Afghanistan after capturing Kabul in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to step down. In September, the Taliban announced the interim government of Afghanistan, following which they have been urging the international community to recognise their government.

