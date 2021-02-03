Afghanistan: At Least 10 People Killed And Several Injured In Separate Attacks

At least 10 members of the security forces were killed and 11 others were injured in separate attacks in Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan provinces, TOLO News reported citing local officials. Asadullah Khuram, a member of the provincial council said that the first incident took place when the Taliban attacked a security outpost in the Gosfandi district in Sar-e-Pul province. He said, “six Taliban were also killed in the clash”.

Recent attacks

In another significant incident, a car bomb exploded at Kabul PD10 during the wee hours of February 1 near the office of Saadat Mansoor Naderi, Afghanistan's Minister of State for Peace Affairs. As per news agency ANI report, the security officials have informed that the blast was targeting an armoured vehicle that belonged to the head of Naderi’s office, Khushnood Nabizadeh in the Afghanistan capital. The incident reportedly took place at around 7:26 AM (local time) on Monday in the Shaheed roundabout in Kabul' PD10 after Nabizada's vehicle was hit by an IED.

The law enforcement has reported that there were no casualties in the blast even though Nabizada and two of his children were inside the car at the time the car bomb exploded. The relatives of Naderi’s head of the office have reportedly confirmed that no one from his family including the driver was hurt. Monday’s explosion came after gunmen fired on a car in northern Kabul earlier this month and killed two women judges who worked for Afghanistan’s high court, injuring the driver.

In recent months, the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for various attacks in Kabul. This also included the attack schools and educational institutions that killed 50 people. IS has also claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in December that targeted the key US base in Afghanistan.

(Image Credits: AP)