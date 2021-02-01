US, NATO Allies 'strongly Condemn' Continued Violence By Taliban In Afghanistan

The United States and its NATO allies on Sunday "strongly condemned" the continuation of violence, including the destruction of vital infrastructure in Afghanistan by the Taliban. A joint statement published by the US Embassy in Kabul said that these attacks directly harm the people of Afghanistan and undermine the state institutions. It said that these attacks target civil society, judicial, media, religious, medical, and civilian government representatives, who are essential to bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan. The statement further added that the attacks create an environment where terrorists and criminal groups are able to freely operate.

Read: Afghan Negotiating Team Warns Taliban It Must Resume Talks

"The international community has invested heavily in energy, food security, water resources, and road infrastructure for the benefit of the Afghan people. We condemn the on-going destruction of vital infrastructure, including digging up roads, destroying cell towers, and blowing up energy stations by the Taliban. These actions serve no purpose besides hurting the Afghan people who – largely due to decades of conflict -suffer from food insecurity and significant economic and development challenges, further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. The Taliban must understand that their violent, destructive actions outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan," the statement said.

Read: Iran, Taliban Officials Say US Pushing War In Afghanistan

The statement also called on the Afghan government to actively investigate these attacks and ensure those who instigate or carry out violence are identified and brought to justice.

Peace talks in Afghanistan

The statement comes nearly a year after the United States signed a peace agreement with the Taliban in Doha. Former President Donald Trump's administration signed the deal with the Taliban, which required the armed group to stop violence in the country, and in return, the US would withdraw its forces from Afghanistan.

Read: Afghan Welcomes Joe Biden's Plan To Review US-Taliban Deal

However, the violence continues to disrupt the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which is moving at a very slow speed without any immediate breakthrough in sight. The power-sharing intra-Afghan dialogue, which aims to end the 19-year-old war in Afghanistan, began in September 2020 was initiated after the peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States. The second round of talks began in Doha earlier this month.

Read: Biden Administration To Review US-Taliban Deal

(With ANI Inputs)