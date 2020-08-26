Afghanistan-based Handler Of Delhi ISIS Operative Used To Send Him Google Locations

Delhi special cell sources have revealed that Mustkeem Khan, the alleged ISIS terrorist, used to follow only Google Maps to reach from one place to another place. These Google locations were being provided to him by his Afghanistan-based handler.

He was told not to take any other route. The police found that the chassis number and engine number of the bike were removed so that police couldn't find his owner.

"Mustkeem left his home saying he was going to Lucknow. He was in touch with a handler who was directing him from Afghanistan. He was being given to Google locations. Following the Google map location, he reached Ghaziabad where a bike was parked for him. The petrol tank was full, and after receiving the bike he was sent another Google location which was of Karol Bagh via Ridge Road," said a police source.

As per their plan, the engine and chassis number of the bike was removed. The special cell is still looking for its owner The source claimed that Khan had trained three people as a suicide bomber.

Mustkeem Khan under police remand

The alleged ISIS terrorist had made a total network of four people. Khan only used to do what he was being told by his Afghanistan based handler. The investigation has revealed that a cracker seller had sold him items to make IEDs. He is currently on police remand and police is taking him to different places for the recovery. Raids are also being conducted to nab his four associates. As per police source he wanted to carry out lone-wolf attack. His other associated were also instructed to do the same. His target was a crowded place.

