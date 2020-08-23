Arrested ISIS Terrorist's Wife Says She Knew About His Activities, Father Expresses Regret

In a big operation, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an ISIS operative from Dhaula Kuan nabbing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. While speaking to news agency ANI, the terrorist's wife shared how she knew about his activities all this while, but kept quiet because he told her to. She also wished that her husband be forgiven for his ill-deeds since they had a family of four to sustain.

"He was storing gunpowder and other material at home here in a box. When I told him he should not do such things, he told me that I should not stop him, and he would do wherever he feels like. He asked me strictly to not tell anybody, even family," she said. "I have four kids. Where will I go," she added.

On the other hand, the terrorist's family claims that they were unaware of his actions. "We came to know about his involvement with ISIS through police yesterday when they came to search our house. A black flag with white Arabic inscriptions was recovered from his belongings, among other things," said Yusuf's younger brother Aakib.

Expressing regret over his son's actions, Abu Yusuf's father stated that if he had known about his son's activities he would have asked him to leave them. He also wished that the ISIS operative be forgiven for his actions. "I regret he was involved in such activities. I wish he could be forgiven for once if possible but his act is wrong. Had I known about his activities I would have asked him to leave us," said his father Kafeel Ahmed to ANI.

ISIS operative nabbed

In a massive development, one ISIS operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by Delhi Police Special Cell in the national capital. Briefing about the development, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that ISIS operative named Abdul Yusuf was nabbed after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan.

According to the police, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area based on intelligence inputs. Here they arrested the terrorist, nabbing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession along with a jacket that was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack.

Special cell sources also added that the terrorist's real name is said to be Mustkeen operated under different names such as Abu Yusuf, Abdul Yusuf, and Yusuf, was under the ISIS's Khorasan Province (ISPK) module. A resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Mustkeen Khan had planned to attack a market August 15, but due to heavy security, he decided otherwise last minute.

