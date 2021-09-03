Afghanistan Crisis: EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Coordinated Engagement With Taliban

Foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) on Thursday, 2 September discussed how to engage with the Taliban, in particular humanitarian aid and a possible tide of Afghan refugees. Right before the start of the informal meeting in Slovenia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the purpose of the meeting is to try to reach an agreement on coordinated engagement with the Taliban on the basis of certain conditions and on the possibilities of cooperation with regional players. However, Borrell also stressed that this in no way means “recognition” of the insurgent group.

“But, certainly, we have to develop an engagement with the Taliban for many issues,” Borrell added.

Further, the EU official said that it is important to look at the new political landscape, which has to be “approached from three different points of view: first, how do we deal with foreign interventions and nation-building in our missions after the failure on Afghanistan; second, how it affects our relationship and our alliance with the United States; third, how do we deal with the Taliban; and fourth, how do we manage the new regional landscape and the new role for Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey and India”.

EU ministers on Afghan refugees

During the meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, on the other hand, said that it is important for Germany to set certain conditions, such as the formation of an inclusive government, the protection of human rights and women’s rights and that Afghanistan does not again become a haven for terrorists. Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn stressed that the insurgent group must be aware that without international assistance, the country will collapse.

Asselborn said, “Europe cannot be a positive Europe if it limits the number of refugees”.

However, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto disagreed and said that Afghans should not be encouraged to leave the nation without restrictions. Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau also agreed with his Hungarian counterpart. Several other EU foreign ministers, meanwhile, underlined the need to allow Afghans at risk to come to Europe.

(With inputs from ANI)



