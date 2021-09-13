Afghanistan Crisis: Japan Welcomes First Group Of Afghan Evacuees After Taliban's Takeover

Several Afghan refugees from Afghanistan arrived in Japan on Sunday night, 12 September after the Taliban's takeover, the Japan Times reported. The evacuation process was conducted by the temporary Japanese office set up in Kabul Embassy in Qatar. Additionally, Japan also deployed Self-Defense Forces to the Gulf States to rescue around 500 Afghan nationals who were willing to leave the war-torn country.

The evacuees were among 10 Afghans who reached Pakistan last week. Among the evacuees, the four had worked in the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Afghanistan and family members, ANI said. They arrived via Qatari capital Doha. Remaining evacuees are being prepared to be moved to Japan in the near future.

Afghan Air Force pilots, who fled to Uzbekistan, will be transferred to Doha

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has refused to accept refugees stating that they do not want to sour relations with its neighbour, Afghanistan. Following this, the former Soviet nation signed a deal with the US to fly out Afghan Air Force pilots who took refuge in the central Asian country. They will be transferred to the US base in Doha from where they will be prepared for onward travel by the end of the week, as per the Wall Street Journal. The military pilots fled to Uzbekistan fearing Taliban executions even though the group has promised amnesty to government officials and members of the armed forces.

"Through a lot of diligent work, we are hopeful that the pilot on military personnel, including the husband (of) one of my constituents, are going to get out of Uzbekistan this weekend," the Republican Representative for Texas, August Pfluger told The Wall Street Journal.

However, questions over the final movement of the pilots from the Doha base are still uncertain Pfluger added that the transfer process was "accomplished through constant work to hold the Biden administration's feet to the fire". Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has requested the pilots to return to Afghanistan "as the country needs its people to rebuild itself".

Taliban's swift annexation following the US pullout

The Taliban swept major major territories across Afghanistan weeks before US and Allied troops made the final exit from the war-torn nation. By 26 July, the rogue militant group overtook one-third of the country's 421 districts, including key border points with Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan. On 15 August, the Taliban finally captured the Afghan capital within weeks following the US withdrawal. Following the capture, Former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to take refuge in Tajikistan. On 8 September, the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid finally announced the interim government after three failed attempts of forming an "all-inclusive" lawmaking body.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)