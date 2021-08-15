Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: B'desh Refuses Shelter To Afghans; Indian Staff Evacuated

As US President Joe Biden defends troops' hasty withdrawal from its anti-terrorist base camp in Kabul, Republic TV spoke exclusively on Tuesday to Ashok Singh - an IT officer working for US troops. Singh narrated the events as to how US troops hastily evacuated the Army camp 14 hours prior to Taliban's takeover of Taliban, destroying evidence and weapons. Slamming the Afghan soldiers, who had been trained by the US troops, for not putting up a fight against Taliban, Singh said that US was left with no choice than to evacuate.

Elaborating on his role at US' Kabul camp, Singh said, "This camp gives training to Afghan special forces and we had 60 employees along with us. We also had 4000 Army troops for our security. As the Taliban took over, except for Kandahar, there was no fight elsewhere".

Narrating the details on the US troop evacuation, he said, "On 14 August, we got a call from US embassy to vacate the camp in 2 hours. We created back up of our data, destroyed all electronics, weapons which were kept for atleast 6 months. There were 6 chinook helicopters waiting for our evacuation".