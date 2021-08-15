Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: B'desh Refuses Shelter To Afghans; Indian Staff Evacuated

Quick links:
Amid the Afghanistan crisis with the Taliban usurping the democratically elected government, Afghan Media has reported that the United States has discussed the crisis with China, Pakistan, Russia and India. This assumes significance as questions have been raised over the hasty withdrawal of the US forces, leaving the war-torn country to the mercy of the Taliban.
After usurping the democratically elected Afghanistan Government, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive visuals of Taliban terrorists donning army uniforms. The Taliban terrorists were seen patrolling the streets in the war-torn country which is now rechristened as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government will not be able to evacuate as many Afghans from Kabul as he wanted. Australia is sending three transport and air-to-air refueling jets with 250 military personnel to repatriate more than 130 Australians and their families from Afghanistan. Australia also wants to evacuate hundreds of Afghans who had worked for Australian troops and diplomats in roles such as interpreters.
UNICEF says 550 children killed or injured during latest round of fighting in Afghanistan
As US President Joe Biden defends troops' hasty withdrawal from its anti-terrorist base camp in Kabul, Republic TV spoke exclusively on Tuesday to Ashok Singh - an IT officer working for US troops. Singh narrated the events as to how US troops hastily evacuated the Army camp 14 hours prior to Taliban's takeover of Taliban, destroying evidence and weapons. Slamming the Afghan soldiers, who had been trained by the US troops, for not putting up a fight against Taliban, Singh said that US was left with no choice than to evacuate.
Elaborating on his role at US' Kabul camp, Singh said, "This camp gives training to Afghan special forces and we had 60 employees along with us. We also had 4000 Army troops for our security. As the Taliban took over, except for Kandahar, there was no fight elsewhere".
Narrating the details on the US troop evacuation, he said, "On 14 August, we got a call from US embassy to vacate the camp in 2 hours. We created back up of our data, destroyed all electronics, weapons which were kept for atleast 6 months. There were 6 chinook helicopters waiting for our evacuation".
Lashing out at the Afghan troops and the Ghani govt, he said, " Afghan Govt didn’t gave a fight, they just surrendered. Talibans released criminals from jail which is just 2 km away from our camp, so we had to be prepared. We evacuated the camp and were kept in a safe place".
"At times like this Indians should come forward and register themselves as Indians to the embassy. Personally I know 5,6 Indians who are stranded in afghan. Evacuation process by Air India will continue. MEA will continue to monitor and contact Indians in Afghanistan as we came out. We are personnel of 192 evacuated from afghanistan within a period of 3 days," said Tandon at a press conference in Jamnagar.
Talks between Afghan co-ordination council chairman Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah and Taliban to be held in Doha, Qatar delayed. Both ex-Presidents are yet to land in Qatar where Taliban has a base.
The Taliban are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law & we've banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation Policies.This means we remove accounts maintained by/on behalf of the Taliban& ban their praise,support,&representation : Facebook
We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us about emerging issues on the platform : Facebook
Slamming Samajwadi Party Shafiqur Rahman Barq's remarks sympathising with the Taliban, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday chalked it to appeasement politics. Clubbing Congress, SP and BSP, he said that if such remarks were being made then what would be the difference between them and Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Taliban has currently grabbed power in Afghanistan as US troops withdrew.
"Anything can happen in SP. These people in SP, BSP and Congress do appeasement politics. If they give such kind of remarks what is the difference between them and Imran Khan?," said Maurya.
Doctors Without Borders says its operations across Afghanistan have not been affected by the recent developments in Kabul. While many foreigners have fled the country, the group known by its French initials, MSF continues to have some international staff on the ground. It also has more than 2,300 Afghan colleagues spread out across five Taliban-held provinces: Kandahar, Herat, Kunduz, Khost and Helmand.
Bangladesh turns down US request to provide shelter to Afghans: DD News
In a shocking remark, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday, sympathised with the Taliban calling their takeover of Afghanistan a 'struggle for freedom'. Comparing it to India's non-violent freedom struggle from the British Raj, Barq claimed that strong countries like Russia & America could not settle in Afghanistan against the Taliban's wishes. The terror group has once again grabbed power in Afghanistan as US troops withdrew.
A Taliban official has announced a general amnesty for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government. Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate's cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.
"The Islamic Emirate don't want women to be victims. The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join," said the Taliban.
Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in the Afghan capital negotiating with Kabul's political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council, and former President Hamid Karzai. The official says the talks underway in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an inclusive Afghan government.
140 Indians, including the last of Indian embassy staff, ITBP personnel and 4 mediapersons on their way to India from KabulAirport onboard a C-17 Globemaster.
Pakistan has emphasised the importance of an "inclusive" political settlement in Afghanistan as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the chaotic and rapidly changing situation in the war-ravaged country after the Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital of Kabul.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed Afghanistan and the developing situation there," Price said without giving any other details of the phone call.
"Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options. We will notify you directly by email based on your registration as soon as departure options become available," stated the US Embassy.
Kabul airport reopened for evacuation operations: Pentagon
It's important in the national interest to furnish financial assistance of $500 million from the US Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs as a result of the situation in Afghanistan: White House
Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two: Sources
Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor. There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.
"The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city. The situation in Kabul now under the Taliban is better than it was under (President) Ashraf Ghani. Yesterday the regime fell like a house of cards. There was a feeling of disorder, a power vacuum, and looters came out on the streets," said Zhirnov, in a conversation with Moscow's Ekho Moskvy radio station.
Lashing out at US' 'hegemony', Russia alleged that it was due to strengthening political positions of Russia and China. Stating that Russia had foreseen the Taliban takeover, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that Russia had been in talks with Taliban for the past seven years. Russia, apart from China and Pakistan has already offered friendly relations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, inspite of UN imploring nations to not do so.
"The objective reality is that Washington’s comfortable position of U.S. hegemony is receding into the past against the backdrop of the strengthening political positions of Russia and China," the embassy said. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan added, "It's not for nothing that we've been establishing contacts with the Taliban movement for the last seven years. We saw that this force would in the end if not completely come to power would play a leading role in the future of Afghanistan in any case".
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that Afghanistan should not become again the "sanctuary of terrorism" that it was until the US-led invasion two decades ago. Speaking from his official summer residence, he called on the UN to come up with a "reasonable and unified" response to the crisis. "This is key for international security and peace... we will do everything for Russia, the United States and Europe to cooperate efficiently as our interests are the same," the French president said in a brief televised address.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Monday, described the Taliban’s seize of Afghanistan as “bitter, dramatic and terrible,” a media report said. Furthermore, she said that it was particularly gruesome for millions of Afghan residents who worked for freedom the society. Calling for international support to the Afghan refugees, Merkel said that mistakes of the past should not be repeated.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday said “there has not been a formal transfer of power” from the Afghan government to the Taliban following the capitulation of Ashraf Ghani. While Price did not rule out the recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan’s next ruler, he said that the US was still in talks with the international community on the same.
“Ultimately when it comes to our posture towards any future government in Afghanistan, it will depend upon the actions of that government, it will depend upon the actions of the Taliban. We are watching closely,” he said at a department briefing.
Pinning the blame on Afghan leaders and military for the crisis, Biden said that if they could not protect their country now, there was no chance that a few more years of US military boots on the ground could have made any difference. “The American forces would not fight and die in a war that Afghan forces are not ready to fight for themselves,” he said.
Asserting that the US has done its duty, Biden said, “We trained them and provided equipment, spent over a trillion dollars, paid their salaries, provided for the maintenance of their air force. We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for their future”.
He also lambasted Afghan political leaders saying they were unable to come together for their people and negotiate a deal with the insurgents.