Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Put Up Hoardings Of Yet-to-be-announced Govt In Kabul

In recent developments, the Chief of Multimedia Branch of Taliban-occupied Afghanistan informed that the Ministry of Information and Culture has begun the process of putting up slogans on the wall and hoisting flags to announce the cabinet. While taking to Twitter, Ahmadullah Muttaqi shared pictures of hoardings being put up in the capital city Kabul. It has already been reported by international media outlets, that the new Afghan government will be led by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

اطلاعاتو او کلتور وزارت په #کابل کې د کابینې اعلانولو په خاطر پر دېوالونو د شعارونو کښل او په ښار کې د بیرغونو پورته کولو بهیر پیل کړ. pic.twitter.com/9rwWdmi7gT — Ahmadullah Muttaqi (@Ahmadmuttaqi01) September 3, 2021

The Taliban can now anytime announce its formal government in the war-raved country. According to the latest reports, senior Taliban officials have announced that Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yakub and Abbas Stanekzai will be given senior positions in the new government. Several senior Taliban leaders are already in Afghanistan and meetings are taking place, after which the announcement will be soon made.

The insurgent group has already reportedly confirmed that their military commander and religious leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who hails from Kandhar, will be their Supreme Leader. A Prime Minister or President - Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar - will lead the country. A ceremony is expected to be held following the Friday prayers at the Presidential Palace in Kabul in a bid to announce the new leaders of the country.

About Hibatullah Akhundzada

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Akhundzada has served as the head of the group’s council of religious scholars. Born in the Panjwayi district of Kandahar province, the Taliban commander did his schooling from there and later got involved in the Islamic State movement against the Soviet military. Later, he also joined the Taliban and gained prominence in the group. He became the head of the Taliban’s military court along with the deputy head of the group’s supreme court.

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. While ex-President Ashraf Ghani has fled to UAE, his vice-president - Amrullah Saleh has anointed himself as 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan and is reportedly in the Panjshir province, resisting the insurgent group.

(Image: Twitter/AP)



