UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke about the dwindling economy of Afghanistan at a donor conference on Monday. He highlighted the need for monetary aid needed to meet the critical food and humanitarian assistance in the war-torn nation. Following this, donors from across the world have pledged more than $1 billion worth of aid to help Afghanistan meet its pressing needs for those who are internally displaced.

During the High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan on Monday, September 13, Guterres said, "Afghans are facing most perilous hour." The meeting highlighted the acute needs of the war-hit country and underscored the "urgent funding support and actions required by international partners to support the Afghan people during their time of need." Talking about the fragile financial system in the country, Guterres added, "At the moment (it) is extremely limited, which means that a number of basic economic functions cannot be delivered."

"The country faces an extremely dire situation and is confronted with protracted conflict, severe drought and the COVID-19 pandemic in a context where some 18 million Afghans – almost half of the population – were already in need of aid," UN said in a statement.

As many as 550,000 people have been displaced in the country since January 2021. According to the World Food Program (WPF) data, one in three Afghans is experiencing a crisis or emergency level of food insecurity, and more than half of the children under age 5 are at the brink of acute malnutrition in 27 out of 34 provinces. At the same time, Afghanistan is also facing a severe drought in the plains and heavy snow in the hills that have ruined 40% of agriculture and made it difficult for aid groups to reach vulnerable communities, respectively.

"Today, one in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. The poverty rate is spiralling – and basic public services are close to collapse," UN Chief Antonio Guterres said in his opening statement.

UN urges donors for "Flash Appeal" support

Highlighting the need for funding, UN Chief mentioned the estimates required in each sector. "I urge you to support our Flash Appeal for $606 million, to get urgent assistance to 11 million people in the next four months," he said. Meanwhile, the UN also announced a $20 million disbursement from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund "to support the humanitarian operation in Afghanistan." Talking about the risks of making assistance available to the vulnerable populations, Guterres said that it was "impossible" without engaging with the Taliban.

Donors pledge humanitarian assistance worth $1bn

On Monday, New Zealand declared humanitarian assistance worth US$2.13 million to be donated to agencies like UNICEF and UNPF. Earlier, UK announced $4 billion for disbursing life-saving aids to "Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to help those who choose to leave Afghanistan as part of government's efforts to support regional stability." The UK also donated $13 million to the UNHCR to ensure supplies such as shelters and sanitation for Afghan refugees. On Friday, Beijing pledged to provide food and health supplies worth $31 million along with 3 million Covid-19 vaccines. Pakistan provided cooking oil and medicines to authorities in Kabul, although the exact amount remained unclear. US has decided to donate another $64 million as a response to the financial support appeal made by the UN. Last but not the least, France promised to contribute $118 million to the UN's "Flash Appeal."

Image: AP (representative)