Afghanistan Crisis: UNICEF Estimates 10 Million Children Need Humanitarian Aid

UNICEF data suggests that around 10 million Afghan children require emergency assistance due to a lack of food, medicine, and clean water. Many children are malnourished due to a lack of access to basic needs, according to UNICEF. Tolo News reported that displaced families claim they do not have enough money to feed their children.

UNICEF's chief of communications in Afghanistan, Sam Mort, stated "Today in Afghanistan there are nearly 10 million children in urgent need of humanitarian aid. Those least responsible for this crisis are paying the highest price. There are children within communities without access to water because of the drought. There are children missing out on critical vaccines."

Families are unable to provide for their children's fundamental necessities

The relocated families stated that they are unable to provide for their children's fundamental necessities. Clothing and food are in short supply for the children. A displaced woman named Shahla stated that The United Nations should assist them as they are without food or clothing. UNICEF estimates that one million children under the age of five in Afghanistan will be severely malnourished if the current situation persists. According to many doctors, malnourished youngsters have become more common in the last month.

Mohammad Latif Baher, the head of Kabul's Indira Gandhi Children Facility, stated, "with the recent changes, the number of patients coming to our hospital has increased." Zarqa Yaftali, a children's rights activist, said that Afghanistan would face a humanitarian crisis if the international community does not pay attention to the people of Afghanistan, particularly the children.

Announcement of school reopening for boys

UNICEF has emphasised that girls should not be kept out of the classroom after the reopening of Afghan schools. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Friday that they are profoundly concerned that many girls may not be permitted to return at this time. 4.2 million children were not registered in school even before the present humanitarian catastrophe. Approximately 60% of them are female, according to the UNICEF executive. The Taliban's announcement of school reopening only included the return of boys, with no mention of a date for the return of girls. This action goes against the Taliban's assurances made after gaining power in Kabul.

