Afghanistan: Deadly Avalanche Kills At Least 20 In Kunar Province; 15 Bodies Recovered

Avalanche terror struck war-torn Afghanistan for the second time in a span of two weeks as nearly ten days after more than 40 people were killed in heavy snowfall, another 20 were killed in a deadly avalanche on Monday. According to a report by Bakhtar news agency, 20 people died in the Dangam district of the eastern Kunar province in Afghanistan after the avalanche hit the region on Monday morning. The authorities said they have found 15 bodies and, the search for the rest has been underway. Meanwhile, speaking to the news agency Xinhua, Malik Wali Jan, an elder of Dangam district, said that heavy snowfall started on Sunday morning and since then at least 90 villagers have gone missing.

"We have recovered 12 bodies and taken them to hospital," Jan informed Xinhua. According to the locals, the villagers are helping the administration in the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the chief of the province's information and culture department, Mawlawi Najibullah, while speaking to German news agency DPA confirmed the deadly incident and added the area lies close to Pakistan. He informed those who were involved in the rescue operation were also trapped in heavy snow. "Residents were trying to recover the bodies of those still missing. Some 15 to 20 people are still missing," a local leader told the dpa news agency.

Heavy snowfall kills 42, hundreds of houses were destroyed in January

Earlier on January 24, the officials in the Ministry of Disaster Management said at least 42 people were reported dead and 76 wounded due to heavy snowfall in 15 provinces in the past 20 days in war-torn Afghanistan. According to a Khaama Press report, the Deputy of the Ministry of Disaster Management, Enayatullah Shuja, said that due to heavy snowfall, hundreds of people were left stranded outside in the harsh weather. Many were left outside on several highways and were rescued after the calamity. Earlier in the second week of January, at least 28 people were reported dead after two earthquakes in the western Badghis province destroyed more than 1,000 houses. Moreover, heavy snowfall and winter have added to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

