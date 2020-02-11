Afghanistan: 3 Military Personnel Among 5 Dead In Kabul Suicide Blast, Several Injured

A deadly explosion that took place on February 11 in Police District 5 of Afghanistan has claimed five lives, as per reports. The incident took place in the western part of the capital city of Kabul. According to reports, three military personnel was also among the five dead. Around 12 others sustained injuries in the suicide attack in Kabul.

Explosions that rocked the capital city of Kabul

In an incident that took place in January 2020, Afghani officials said that two extremists were killed in the Western part of Kabul when explosives in the cart they were carrying exploded suddenly. A car bombing incident in Kabul claimed the lives of 12 people that included children. Officials said that the explosion targeted a private security company's convoy.

According to reports, the terror attack had wounded 20 people that included four of the security company's employees. The explosion took place in the area of Qasaba located in the city of Kabul. The attack caused damage to one of the security company's cars and two private cars.

Read: US Ambassador Leaves Kabul, His Afghan 2-year Tenure Ends

Read: Indian-American Anil Raj Killed In A Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Terror attacks orchestrated by extremists

Kabul has long been subject to terror attacks orchestrated by extremists. An explosion that took place in the Western part of Kabul that claimed the lives of two people and wounded one other. A representative of the Kabul police, Ferdaws Faramarz said that the explosives were tucked away in a cart.

Another attack that made the headlines was an explosion that ripped through a wedding hall in the capital city of Kabul, killing and wounding dozens of people.

Sediq Seddiqi, spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani tweeted, "Devastated by the news of a suicide attack inside a wedding hall in Kabul. A heinous crime against our people; how is it possible to train a human and ask him to go and blow himself (up) inside a wedding?!!"

In a 2019 explosion incident, a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle close to a Special Forces base in the south of Kabul. Four security forces were killed and three others were wounded in the attack. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read: At Least 7 Killed In Kabul Car Bomb Blast: Interior Ministry

Read: Afghanistan: CID Official Killed In Kabul's Qarabagh District Shooting

(Picture Credits: PTI)