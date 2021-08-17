Afghanistan Deal Struck In Doha Over Months Left In Limbo Over Ashraf Ghani's Escape

As the Taliban seized the most strategic states of Afghanistan after several government officials including President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country, the negotiation deal between the extremist group and the Afghan government which was underway for the past few months has "now stuck into limbo". According to media reports, the negotiations were underway between the Taliban negotiators, the Afghan government, and the American diplomats.

The report also said that the Afghan and Taliban negotiators tentatively reached a deal through which all sides would declare a two-week ceasefire in trade for President Ashraf Ghani's resignation. However, the abrupt step of President Ghani has shocked the negotiators. Though, the beleaguered president said he fled from the country to prevent further bloodshed in the already war-torn country. His intention to flee is yet not clear to the negotiators.

Russian embassy: Afghan President fled with cars full of cash

According to the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash. The report quoted embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko as saying that "the collapse of the regime ... is most eloquently characterized by how Ghani escaped from Afghanistan: four cars were filled with money, they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac." However, the embassy spokesman failed to profer any concrete evidence to support her allegations against Ghani. Media reports suggested that the president went to neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, but there was no official confirmation of his whereabouts.

Taliban working on future govt plan in Doha

Meanwhile, the Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital, TOLO news reported on Monday. The report said that the discussions are underway in Doha about a future government, including its structure and name, and they are expected to report on the process soon. "At this time we face a test because now we are responsible for the security of the people," said Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as per TOLO news.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP