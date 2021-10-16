Afghanistan: Death Toll From Kandahar Mosque Blast Rises To 63, Over 83 Injured

The death toll of the Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque bombing rose to 63 on Saturday, Sputnik reported citing local hospital sources. A day earlier the Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severly injured over 83 people. The Islamic State (ISIS-K), which has been contesting the Taliban for power in Afghanistan, later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bombings and targeted attacks on mosques in Afghanistan have surged in recent weeks as ISIS seeks to overturn the Taliban government. Just last Friday, 8 October 8 another Shiite mosque-Said Abad - was hit by a suicide bombing, leading to more than 100 casualities. Notably, the mosque, located in Kurdz, is used by the Shia community, whom the ISIS deem as heretics.

Kandahar explosion

On Friday, October 15, an explosion happened in the Imam Bargah mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar region, according to Associated Press. Three back-to-back bombings, organised by a suicide bomber, shook the mosque, as per the report. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the suicide bomber attack, saying that that two of its operatives shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

In the aftermath of the attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the assassins to justice. The UNSC issued a statement conveying their condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries. The members of the Security Council established the fact that any form of terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

Kunduz explosion

On October 8, a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city left over 100 people dead. The attack on the Said Abad mosque is said to be the deadliest blast since the Taliban takeover. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by Taliban rival ISIS-K, which has been staunchly opposing the Taliban administration and has repeatedly conducted attacks on Afghan soil. According to the BBC, an ISIS operative detonated an explosive vest during the ritualistic Friday prayer.

(Image: AP)