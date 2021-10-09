Last Updated:

Afghan Mosque Attack: Over 100 Killed, UN Says Perpetrators Must Be Brought To Justice

Death toll from a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city has now surpassed 100. ISIS-K has claimed the responsibility for the horrific attack.

Afghanistan

Death toll from a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city has now surpassed 100. The attack on the Said Abad mosque on 8 October is said to be the deadliest blast since the Taliban takeover. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by Taliban rival ISIS-K, which has been staunchly opposing the Taliban administration and has repeatedly conducted attacks on Afghan soil. 

“More than 100 people were killed and about 20 people were injured in the explosion in the mosque,” Sputnik news reported citing an eyewitness of the blast.  

According to the BBC, an ISIS operative detonated an explosive vest during the ritualistic Friday prayer. Notably, the Said Abad mosque is used by the Shia community, whom the ISIS deem as heretics. In the aftermath, the United Nations has condemned the attack asserting that the "deadly attack" was a part of "disturbing pattern of violence". It added that it was the third attack in the country within a week. 

UN chief condemns the attack in 'strongest terms'

The UN chief condemned the “horrific” attack “in the stronges terms”, noting that it represents the third assault on a religious institution, in less than a week. The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“Attacks that deliberately target civilians exercising the right to freely practice their religion are violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law”, said Secretary-General António Guterres, in a statement released by his Spokesperson. “The perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

Deadly explosion at Shia Mosque

The explosion was followed by a separate blast through a Shia mosque during the Friday prayer in the same province. As per Amaj News, the name of the suicide bomber was Muhammad al-Uighuri. 

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter, "Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway." Additionally, it was reported that the attack took place at around 1:30 PM (local time). If the death toll is said to be true, it will be considered as the deadliest attack since US and NATO troops left Afghanistan at the end of August and the Taliban took control of the country. It is to mention that another explosion on Wednesday in Afghanistan’s Khost city killed seven and wounded 15 others. The incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school.

